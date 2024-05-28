Nails, Needles, Nuts And Bolts Removed From Man's Stomach In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Doctors at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur have removed nails, needles, keys, nuts and bolts, all made of iron, from the stomach of a young man.

The man's family members said that he swallowed iron nails, needles and coins.

Rajendra Mandia, a senior doctor, at the SMS hospital, on Tuesday told media persons that on May 6, a patient had come to the medical facility with severe stomach pain after which an X-ray and CT scan were conducted.

The tests revealed a deposit of iron objects in the man's stomach, Mandia said.

"As the iron objects had reached his large intestine, our team decided to go for surgery with laparoscopy. It took three hours to remove the iron objects from the man's body," Mandia said.

The mentally weak man swallowed iron objects and when he felt pain, his family members admitted him to Alwar, from where he was referred to Jaipur.