South Korea, Denmark Agree To Raise Age Threshold For Working Holiday Applicants

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 28 (IANS) South Korea and Denmark have agreed to raise the age threshold for working holiday applicants in an effort to facilitate people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two countries will revise the bilateral memorandum of understanding on their working holiday programme to change the eligible age range from 18-30 to 18-34, the Ministry said.

The revision will take effect from June 1, Yonhap news agency reported.

The working holiday programme with Denmark has allowed young people in the eligible age category to work and stay in each other's country for up to one year to experience foreign life and culture.