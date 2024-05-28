Media reports NATO nations paying four times more than Russia for shells

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the consulting firm Bain & Company, as reported by Sky News, sheds light on a significant discrepancy between Russia and NATO member states in terms of artillery shell production capacity and costs. The findings underscore the challenges faced by Ukraine and its Western allies in maintaining military readiness amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow.



According to Bain & Company's analysis, Russian factories are projected to manufacture or refurbish approximately 4.5 million artillery rounds this year, far surpassing the combined production output of NATO members, which stands at around 1.3 million rounds. This stark contrast in production figures highlights Russia's ability to produce artillery shells at a significantly faster pace than its Western counterparts.



Moreover, the study reveals a striking difference in production costs between Russian and NATO artillery shells. While the average production cost of a Russian 152mm shell is estimated at USD1,000, NATO's 155mm rounds are priced at approximately USD4,000 each. This substantial cost differential poses a strategic challenge for NATO states, as it significantly impacts their ability to match Russia's production capacity while maintaining cost-effectiveness.



The disparity in artillery shell production has direct implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where frontline troops have reportedly voiced concerns about being outmatched by Russian forces in terms of firepower. Sky News reports that Ukrainian troops are only able to fire one round for every five shells launched by the Russian military, highlighting the urgent need for increased production capacity among NATO member states to support Ukrainian forces adequately.



In response to the growing disparity, both the United States and the European Union have announced plans to ramp up their artillery shell production capabilities. The Pentagon aims to significantly increase its output of 155mm rounds from 28,000 to 100,000 per month by the end of 2025, while the European Union has set a target of reaching a production capacity of two million shells per year within the same timeframe.



As NATO states grapple with the strategic challenges posed by Russia's superior artillery shell production capacity and cost-efficiency, efforts to bolster military readiness and support allies such as Ukraine remain a top priority. Addressing the production gap is crucial not only for enhancing the capabilities of NATO forces but also for ensuring stability and security in the face of evolving geopolitical threats.

