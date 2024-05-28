CII Mysuru To Host Conference On Renewable Power And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mysuru, May 28 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru is set to organise its first edition of the conference on "Renewable Power and Energy Efficiency" on Wednesday.

The event, themed "Strategies for Sustainable Savings and Cost Optimisation," will take place at Hotel Southern Star.

The conference aims to empower industry professionals with knowledge and strategies to effectively reduce energy costs and enhance sustainability in industrial operations.

By providing insights into energy procurement optimisation, renewable energy options, natural gas utilisation, and government schemes, the event seeks to facilitate dialogue and collaboration towards implementing practical solutions.

Through this gathering of experts and stakeholders, the conference aspires to inspire actionable initiatives that drive significant cost savings, environmental responsibility, and competitive advantage in the industrial sector, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future.

The topics of discussion will cover a wide range of subjects, including Energy Transition - Key Technologies, Journey towards Net Zero Facilities, Best Practices for Designing and Installing Solar Power Plants, Green Computing: The Pathway to Sustainable Technology, Procuring Green Power – Opportunities, Empowering the Future: Innovations in Renewable Energy Solutions, Step Towards Solarising the MSME Ecosystem, and Sustainable Energy Efficiency Buildings, among others.

The conference promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking event, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore innovative solutions for a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

(KNN Bureau)