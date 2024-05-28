(MENAFN- Mid-East) The facility, due to open in Q2, 2025, will deliver extensive business aviation infrastructure to Sharjah International Airport.

Dubai, UAE– Gama Aviation is pleased to announce that it has completed a major milestone in the construction of its new Business Aviation Centre facility at Sharjah International Airport. Designed to facilitate a range of business jet types, helicopters and future eVTOL air systems, the Business Aviation Centre will be comprised of:



A c14,000 sqm air-conditioned premium hangar.

A c36,000 sqm of dedicated aircraft parking apron.

A world class VVIP terminal.

Optimised fast access to the aircraft for owners and flight crew.

Fast road connections to DIFC and Downtown. Enhanced in-house MRO capabilities.

In the interim Gama Aviation's existing facility at Sharjah International Airport remains open offering business jet travellers with significant operational advantages with a six-minute taxi time, zero slot restrictions and unrivalled connectivity to aircraft for passengers and flight crew.

Tom Murphy, Managing Director, FBO, comments:“We believe what we will offer in Sharjah will be unique to the other facilities available in the region. Over forty years of operational experience has been synthesized into developing a Business Aviation Centre that offers a highly personal, tailored, experience to discerning owners, their traveling associates and flight crews. Sharjah was the location of the first airport in the UAE and we are working with our partners at the Airport Authority to position this facility as a key Business Aviation access point to the UAE for those who wish to travel with the utmost discretion.”

Marwan Khalek, Group Chief Executive Officer, comments:“This project is a strategic focal point for the Group and is one of two major construction projects the Group is undertaking to improve business aviation facilities at primary international airports. With this development we are proud to partner with the Sharjah Airport Authority and recognise the important role of the airport to support the significant developments in the Emirate of Sharjah, and as a gateway to Dubai and the northern Emirates.”

Gama Aviation will be attending EBACE at booth F90.

Gama Aviation – notes to editors:

Founded in 1983 on the simple purpose of providing aviation services that equip its customers with decisive advantage, Gama Aviation is a highly valued global partner to blue chip corporations, government agencies, healthcare trusts and private individuals.

The Group has three global divisions: Business Aviation (Aircraft Management, Charter, FBO & Maintenance), Special Mission (Air Ambulance & Rescue, National Security & Policing, Infrastructure & Survey, Energy & Offshore); and Technology & Outsourcing (Flight Operations, FBO, CAM software, Flight Planning, CAM & ARC services)