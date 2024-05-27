LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In Jharkhand, Bengal Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Tuesday for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will hold a public meeting in Jharkhand's Dumka at 12:15 p.m., followed by another two in West Bengal's Barasat at 2:30 p.m. and Jadavpur at 4:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to offer floral tributes at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata Uttar at 5:55 p.m. and then begin a roadshow. After the roadshow, he will offer floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda at 7:00 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Tuesday:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meetings in Odisha's Chandbali at 12:30 p.m., Jajpur at 2:15 p.m., and Puri at 4:00 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur at 11:00 a.m., Mandi at 1:15 p.m., and Rohru at 3:15 p.m.

* INDIA bloc partners Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will address 'Parivartan Sankalp Sabhas' in Uttar Pradesh's Rudrapur (Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency) at 3:15 p.m. and Gangapur (Varanasi) at 5:10 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address election rallies in Pipiganj, Gorakhpur at 11:10 a.m. and Mirzapur at 1:00 p.m. From there, he will go to Bihar to hold public meetings in Fatuha (Patna) at 3:10 p.m., Bhojpur at 4:30 p.m. and Patliputra at 6:00 p.m.

* Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will address an election rally at 1 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Dohrighat (Mau) for the INDIA bloc candidate from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

* Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad will address a public meeting in the Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency of the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

* Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil will address a press conference at 12 noon at the party headquarters in New Delhi.