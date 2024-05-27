Canva Unveils Enterprise Era With Powerful New Workplace Products Debuted At Canva Create

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--At its first international Canva Create event in Los Angeles today, Canva, the world's only all-in-one visual communication platform, accelerated its focus on the enterprise, debuting the platform's biggest overhaul in a decade alongside a range of new workplace products and services poised to redefine the way millions of people work.

"We are excited to introduce a revamped Canva experience and a suite of new products to empower every organisation to design,” said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva .“As demand for visual content soars, navigating organizational complexity is more challenging than ever. We democratized the design ecosystem in our first decade and now look forward to unifying the fragmented ecosystems of design, AI, and workflow tools for every organization in our second decade.”

As visual communication becomes the status quo, Canva's latest Visual Economy Report found 92% of business leaders now expect employees in non-design roles to possess design skills. Canva's new products unveiled on stage at Canva Create directly address this need by putting the power of design in the hands of the 99% of employees without professional design training.

Today, Canva touts more than 185 million monthly active users and more than $2.3 billion in annualized revenue. In just over 18 months since the introduction of Canva's workplace-focused Visual Suite , more than 95 million new users have joined the platform, a figure that first took the company nearly nine years to achieve.

Already used by teams across 95% of Fortune 500 companies, the latest additions to Canva's workplace solutions mark a major step forward for the company's enterprise strategy and advance its position as a leader in visual communication.

Introducing Canva Enterprise

In a world of information and workplace technology overload, visual communication has become table stakes for enhancing engagement, unlocking productivity, and scaling brands. Canva Enterprise meets this demand with a subscription offering designed for large organizations with complex security, reporting, administration, and brand management requirements.

With Canva Enterprise, large organizations can create large quantities of visual content and scale internal collaboration with ease. This offering also comes with more sophisticated admin controls and security to keep assets safe and on-brand. Canva Enterprise includes:



Scalable Growth : Increase seats along with scalable cloud storage to meet the needs of global organizations. Create multiple teams across an organization, giving everyone secure access to the content they need.

IP, Cost and App Consolidation : Consolidate design, content production, AI and collaboration tools in one centralized account to scale impact while reducing cost and complexity.

Advanced Brand Controls: Maintain brand consistency with robust controls to manage every aspect of your brand. Manage access to elements and templates in Canva's library and control who can share content externally. Enterprise-Level Security: Robust security designed to keep organizations safe through tools including MFA, SCIM, SSO, and Canva Shield, an advanced collection of Trust and Safety Tools, including indemnification for AI-generated content for eligible customers.

"Canva has become a far-reaching tool across FedEx. With Canva's simple interface and vast selection of templates and graphics, our teams are able to quickly and easily create eye-catching visuals that help elevate the quality and effectiveness of our visual communications,” said Rebecca Janes, Creative Designer and Environmental Branding Strategist at FedEx.

New Canva UI Designed For Work

For the first time in a decade, Canva unveiled a complete redesign of its core product experience. Built to fuel creativity and productivity in the workplace, the new UI speeds up workflows and harnesses focus. Standout features include:



Streamlined editing experience: A new contextual editing toolbar creates more space and improves focus. Fan favorites like one-click background remover and Canva's Magic Studio AI tools are now front and center.

A brand new, customizable homepage : Workspaces are now customizable. Users can favorite top designs, folders, and brand templates, while organizations can pin company or team-wide content to the top of the page. A powerful search interface with advanced filters allows for less time searching and more time creating. Simpler and faster collaboration: With easier navigation, teams can move between projects, access key assets and resources, and apply brand guidelines. Users can filter, sort, expand or hide comments to work more efficiently and collaborate with ease.

The new homepage and editing experience will be available today to the first one million users who discover the secret portal hidden in their Canva homepage. General availability will commence in August.

Tailored Tools for Every Team

Canva also introduced a range of tailored tools for every team consisting of several products, resources and templates customized for the needs of Marketing, HR, Sales, and Creative departments.

This includes Canva Work Kits, new industry-curated collections of hundreds of craft-specific templates, from presentations to documents, built to enable teams to scale their output with easy-to-access tools. Work Kits are fully customizable and, with one click, can be branded using Canva's Brand Kit. The initial Work Kits include resources such as:



Human Resources: Onboarding decks, company newsletters, and job advertisements

Sales: Pitch decks, sales reports, and sales proposals

Marketing: Campaign content calendars, social media posts and campaign reports Creative: Creative briefs, production request forms, and brand strategy templates

Canva also introduced Canva Courses, a new offering designed to supercharge workplace learning. Courses, evolves Canva from a traditional design platform into an end-to-end platform for content creation, collaboration and now consumption too.

Canva Courses empowers users to turn existing designs like presentations, documents, and videos into sequenced interactive courses. From employee onboarding to upskilling and development, Courses can be assigned to individuals across an organization, and progress can be managed from a central dashboard.

Bolstering Visual Suite and Magic Studio AI Products

Canva continues accelerating its AI strategy with the expansion of Magic Studio , which has been used more than 6.5 billion times since launching in October 2023. Upgraded Magic Studio capabilities include:



Magic Media: Text to Graphic : Generate graphics, icons, and illustrations in a variety of styles from a text prompt

Magic Design : Generate 3x higher quality presentations with improved AI design technology

Resize & Magic Switch: Convert any design to any custom doc - enter a prompt, or choose from new options like a video script, LinkedIn post, or presentation outline

Styles & Layouts: Apply brand colors and templates to an entire design in just one click

Supercharged Photo Editing: Our AI-powered photo editor gives you the ability to seamlessly move, remove or edit any object in an image - just like you're editing a Canva template. Upgrades to Video: AI-powered Highlights cuts a selection of eye-catching clips from longer videos, while Enhance Voice makes audio crystal clear by reducing background noise.

Supercharged Products Built to Fuel Work

Canva has also updated its Visual Suite with several top-requested features designed with teams and organizations in mind:



Suggested Editing: 375 million Canva Docs have been created since their launch in 2022. Now, users will be able to track changes and collaborate on edits.

Apps from Amazon Ads, Google and Meta: Apps built by the world's largest ad platforms offer instant feedback on designs and easy access to asset libraries and templates approved by each platform.

Data Autofill: Bring business data into Canva from third-party sources like Salesforce and the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) to automatically fill designs with text and images to create custom assets at scale. Bulk Create: Speed up your marketing workflow by uploading a CSV or Excel file to Bulk Create which allows you to quickly update images, text, and graphics across various designs.

Extending Affinity Following Canva's Acquisition

Canva's recent acquisition of Affinity makes the platform a full-stack solution for all designers, including professional graphic designers, illustrators and typographers. Today, Affinity launches v2.5 with new advanced editing options to supercharge its pro editing performance. Upgrades include:



Variable Font support: Opens up a new world of typographic design possibilities

Stroke Width Tool: On-document way of editing the pressure profile of any curve Support for ARM64 chips: Optimized for the latest Windows PCs, making Affinity the first creative software with end-to-end native ARM support

Canva has also announced today that eligible teachers, schools and non-profits can sign up to a waitlist to be the first to access Affinity for free. Canva already offers Canva Pro at no cost to schools and nonprofits all over the world, with more than 60 million students and teachers, plus 600,000 charities and registered nonprofits, benefiting from this each month. Free licenses are set to be provided to those on the waitlist in the coming months.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, and apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

