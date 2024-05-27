Government Announces Public Holiday On June 9 On King's 25Th Anniversary For Accession To Throne

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- The government Monday announced a public holiday on June 9 to mark the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the throne.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh ordered a public holiday on Sunday, June 9 for ministries and official departments, public institutions and bodies, public universities, municipalities, joint services councils and government-owned companies to celebrate the day His Majesty ascended the throne.The order excluded ministries, departments and official institutions whose work nature requires otherwise.

