Indian Companies Participate In Project Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Over 40 Indian and Indian-owned companies are participating in the ongoing 20th edition of Project Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Indian ambassador Vipul, inaugurated the Indian Pavilion and Indian stands at the exhibition on Monday. He invited the industry and businesses from Qatar to visit the Indian Pavilion and explore the prospects of collaboration to forge and promote stronger ties in construction and manufacturing of building materials, between Indian and Qatari companies and businesses.

A delegation of 20 Indian companies, led by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of the Government of India and co-ordinated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry is participating in the exhibition, along side over 20 Indian-owned companies based out of Qatar.

