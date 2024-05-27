Minister Of Finance Opens 20Th 'Project Qatar'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari opened today the 20th Project Qatar, the biggest and most prominent trade exhibition specializing in construction materials, equipment, and technologies in Qatar, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

HE Al Kuwari toured a number of the pavilions, which included major government and semi-governmental exhibitors and the key local and international private sector companies.

His Excellency was briefed on the products on display.

The four-day event brings together 120 international companies from 25 different countries, and 130 Qatari companies, according to IFP-Qatar, the organizer of the exhibition.

The company hailed the exhibition as a key event for construction and building materials in Qatar and a dynamic platform for construction companies to display the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, establish strategic partnerships, and explore the latest trends through communication with industry leaders and contributing to the continued progress of Qatar's construction industry.

This edition covers emerging sectors as the global focus shifts towards green and smart manufacturing, as the main areas that the exhibition and accompanying conference highlight include sustainable building materials such as environmentally friendly materials, low-carbon concrete, sustainable wood, energy-efficient insulation, energy solutions and renewable energy systems designed to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in building projects, smart building technologies.

The event will also present for the second year in a row the Qatari industries sector to the international audience within a dedicated display area titled 'Industries of Qatar,' in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, with the aim of promoting the products of local manufacturers.

It will further focus on the great achievements that the State of Qatar has achieved in terms of expanding the local industries sector over the past years by displaying smart manufacturing technologies through the exhibition area designated for this, which includes a number of providers of advanced technologies with multiple uses in industrial production.

The associated conference will cover the most important issues affecting the sectors of building, construction, industry, sustainability, and the environment.