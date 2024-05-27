Is Munawar Faruqui getting married for the second time?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is back in the news as

the latest

report suggests he has tied the knot for the second time. Munawar was earlier married to a girl named Jasmine in 2017.



Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17. He experienced a rollercoaster ride on Salman Khan's reality show.



His ex-girlfriend

Ayesha

Singh

joined

the show and made some stunning allegations.

Despite this, Munawar Faruqui won the contentious show.

His

fame has risen several times since then. Recent sources say that Munawar Faruqui is married for the second time.

Munawar has secretly married for the second time. A source close to the comedian verified the information to the outlet.



According to the source, the comedian wanted to keep things private. Therefore, he did not release any pictures.

Only the couple's closest friends and family were reportedly invited

to the wedding, which took place about 10-12 days ago.



The reception party was reportedly hosted at the ITC Grand Maratha. However, Munawar has not verified this.



An image taken by Hina Khan on her social media account has been linked to the wedding news. She tweeted a photo of herself in a stunning salwar suit, saying 'yaar ki shaadi'.

So, did she attend Munawar's reported wedding reception? He was also in the spotlight when a photo depicting his hospitalisation went viral.

Munawar Faruqui was earlier married to a girl named Jasmine in 2017. However, after a few years of marriage, they split up. They have one son together.

