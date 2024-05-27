Jack Sleiman smashes the nightlife music scene with his new remix of ABU's "3 Daqat"

(MENAFN- Tactics PR) - Debuting in top 3 of UAE’s iTunes charts since official launch on May 16



Acclaimed Lebanese DJ and Producer, Jack Sleiman has just released his remix of ABU’s “3 Daqat” creating a new spin on the popular track. Infusing Jack’s signature infectious rhythms, tempo and house beats, this remix pay homage to the original track while elevating the soundscape to reach new audiences.



Set to be an anthem for summer 2024, Abu’s "3 Daqat” x Jack Sleiman Remix captures the lively energy of the original song while adding a modern twist. Paired with the original lyrics that talk about special memories with special people, this track is already speaking volumes to listeners globally.



Jack Sleiman's passion for Arabic music was reignited with this song. By mixing the rich heritage of Arabic sounds with house and modern production techniques, he’s put together a remix that's both timeless and progressive.



"I was genuinely astounded by the overwhelming joy for '3 Daqat' when I played it in clubs worldwide," explained Jack Sleiman. “The song struck a chord with listeners in different corners of the globe and that motivated me to develop this rendition. The opportunity to re-imagine the track for the cross-cultural music scene was exhilarating."



The precursor for this song’s success came in April when Jack played the song as ABU performed it live on the stage of Sky 2.0 in Dubai. The pre-release of the remix garnered huge appetite for the song and has also acted as further inspiration for Jack’s upcoming music creations.



This remix also marks the start of an exciting season, as it will be the first of many releases this summer. Fans can look forward to experiencing Jack Sleiman's electrifying music firsthand as he DJs at popular nightlife venues and festivals across the region.



Officially launched on May 16, this track can be heard on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.







