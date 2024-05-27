               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Craven Killing From Above In Myanmar


5/27/2024 9:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A new art exhibition in Bangkok explores the horrific experience of civilians caught up in the unrelenting violence of air strikes in Myanmar.

“When We See The Planes”, an art and photography installation staged by the Myanmar artistic collective“A New Burma”, is“raising awareness about the violations of international law...in shedding light on the lived experiences of those affected, and in commemoration of those who are killed” from the regime's widespread and intensifying aerial bombardments.

On the seven-month anniversary of the stunning Operation 1027 insurgent offensive launched by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, the State Administration Council (SAC) coup regime's rising and largely indiscriminate use of air power comes amid the dramatic territorial gains made by multiple revolutionary forces in Shan, Karenni, Karen, Kachin and Rakhine states.

Prominent Myanmar think tank Nyan Linn Thit Analytica tracks the regime's air strikes across Myanmar, a bombardment its fine-point research shows has been steadily rising in intensity and accuracy. In the first four months of 2024, the regime launched 819 airstrikes, or an average of six per day, resulting in the deaths of 359 civilians and the wounding of 756 others.

50 religious buildings, 38 schools and 11 health facilities were destroyed over the same four-month period. Compare this to the total number of documented airstrikes in previous years: 85 were launched in 2021, 339 in 2022 and then surged to 1,228 in 2023, Nyan Linn Thit Analytica's research shows.

The resistance Telegram channel Enemy Air Route (EAR) currently informs the public of sightings and vector directions of various Myanmar Air Force (MAF) aircraft. EAR also publishes useful graphics of the locations of airbases and the flying times of various craft to their target zones.

It also has granular detail on the regime's use of specific weapons systems such as 23mm and 30mm cannons, S-8 80mm rockets, KAB 500 guided bombs and 250-kilogram gravity bombs.

Much of this technical information was provided by former MAF officers who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), although established ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) had a good awareness of the regime's capacity given the steadily increasing use airpower in Kachin and northern Shan states since 2011 and Rakhine and Chin from 2019.

What has been evident to many observers is the relative inaccuracy of much MAF close-air support (CAS) and the dearth of forward air observers (FAO) attached to infantry units.

Still, the accuracy of air strikes has dramatically improved since the 2021 coup. That's been brutally seen in the night strike on a concert in Hpakant in October 2022, the murder of at least 165 civilians at Pa Zi Gyi west of Mandalay in April 2023, the strike on an internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Kachin in October 2023 and the Saint Peter Baptist Church bombing in Sagaing in January this year that killed 17 civilians.

Asia Times

