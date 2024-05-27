(MENAFN) Senator Dmitry Rogozin has alleged that the United States should bear direct responsibility for a recent Ukrainian attack on a key component of Russia's nuclear defense infrastructure. In a statement on Telegram, Rogozin, who oversees a military technical center called Tsar’s Wolves, claimed that the strike targeted a nuclear early warning system in the southern Krasnodar Region. While the Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident, Rogozin warned of potential consequences for the global nuclear security architecture.



Rogozin suggested that the attack, reportedly carried out with drones according to Ukrainian media, was unlikely to have occurred without United States involvement. He argued that Washington has historically sought military superiority over Moscow and accused the United States of commissioning a "crime" by allegedly orchestrating the attack through Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.



The senator emphasized Washington's purported control over Kiev's military planning, asserting that United States knowledge of Ukrainian actions undermines any claims of ignorance regarding the strike on Russia's missile defense system. Rogozin's accusations highlight escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, raising concerns about the potential consequences for regional and global security dynamics.

MENAFN27052024000045015687ID1108261617