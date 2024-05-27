Ukraine attacks on Russian border zone causes death, Injuries of many civilians

(MENAFN) Ukrainian forces launched a series of drone and artillery strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod and nearby villages along the border, resulting in multiple civilian casualties. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the attacks, which occurred overnight, claimed the lives of four civilians and left many others wounded, including children.



Governor Gladkov reported that approximately 30 projectiles were intercepted over the Russian border region between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Despite efforts to intercept the incoming projectiles, the attacks led to significant civilian casualties.



In a statement on Telegram, Gladkov expressed sorrow over the increase in civilian deaths, confirming that the toll had risen to four. He provided details of the fatalities, including three individuals who were killed by rocket strikes in the village of Oktyabrsky. Additionally, a woman lost her life in the village of Dubovoye after being hit by a projectile while in a greenhouse on her property.



The incidents underscore the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the devastating impact of military actions on civilian populations. As the situation unfolds, concerns mount over the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

