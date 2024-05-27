Minor Boy Dies After Fall From Second Storey In Srinagar

Quoting an official, news agency KNO that the boy was seriously injured after he fell from the second storey in Konkhan locality of Dalgate.

He said that the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Mohammad Saud (7) son of Niyaz Ahmad Chachoo.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now