President Of Paraguay Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Paraguay Santiago Peña has congratulated PresidentIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic ofParaguay, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend my sincerefraternal greetings to Your Excellency on the occasion of May 28 -Independence Day.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I wish the brotherlypeople of Azerbaijan peace, happiness, and prosperity, and I hopefor the continued strengthening of the friendship and cooperationthat unite the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

I renew to Your Excellency the assurances of my highestconsideration and esteem.

Santiago Peña

President of the Republic of Paraguay