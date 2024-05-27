               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Paraguay Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


5/27/2024 6:15:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Paraguay Santiago Peña has congratulated PresidentIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic ofParaguay, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend my sincerefraternal greetings to Your Excellency on the occasion of May 28 -Independence Day.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I wish the brotherlypeople of Azerbaijan peace, happiness, and prosperity, and I hopefor the continued strengthening of the friendship and cooperationthat unite the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

I renew to Your Excellency the assurances of my highestconsideration and esteem.

Santiago Peña

President of the Republic of Paraguay

MENAFN27052024000195011045ID1108261168


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search