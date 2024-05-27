Hospital declares improvement in Slovak Premier`s condition

(MENAFN) Recent updates from F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, indicate that the condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has seen positive developments as he continues to recover from gunshot wounds sustained during an attempted assassination earlier this month.



In a statement released on Saturday, the hospital conveyed that following a medical board meeting, attending physicians noted subjective improvements in the prime minister's health condition. Fico was targeted in an attack on May 15, shortly after a political event in Handlova, where he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and underwent a five-hour emergency surgery. Since the assassination attempt, Fico has remained under medical care at the hospital, focusing on his recuperation.



The alleged assailant, identified by the media as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old former security guard and published poet, was apprehended at the scene of the incident. Reports indicate that Cintula legally possessed the firearm used in the attack, owing to his previous security job.



Details emerging from the ongoing proceedings at the Special Criminal Court shed light on the potential motives behind the assassination attempt. One significant factor cited by the court was Bratislava's decision not to supply weapons to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia. Fico, adhering to his campaign promises, has been an advocate against sending military aid to Kiev since assuming office last year.



As investigations into the attempted assassination continue, Fico's improving health offers a glimmer of hope amid the aftermath of the shocking incident, prompting further scrutiny into the motives behind the attack and the broader implications for Slovakian politics and security measures.

