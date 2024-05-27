Boeing`s first staffed spaceflight to be launched regardless of fault

(MENAFN) Despite encountering technical challenges earlier this month, Boeing announced on Friday its plans to proceed with its first crewed astronaut launch scheduled for June. The test flight, which will mark the Starliner capsule's maiden voyage carrying two astronauts into space, had faced cancellation due to a rocket defect and helium leak.



At a press conference attended by NASA and Boeing officials, it was revealed that the Starliner capsule is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral in Florida aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on June 1. Additionally, alternate launch dates on June 2, 5, and 6 have been designated should the initial launch date be missed.



The mission is slated to transport NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station (ISS). If successful, the reusable Starliner capsule will be integrated into regular service, facilitating the transportation of NASA personnel to and from the ISS.



Boeing's Starliner project, developed specifically for crewed spaceflight missions, has faced several years of delays and cost overruns, exceeding its budget by approximately USD1.5 billion. Initially targeted for a crewed flight in 2017, the project experienced setbacks due to technical glitches and certification challenges, leading to multiple postponements. The most recent scheduled launch on May 7 was halted two hours prior to liftoff after an oxygen valve issue was detected on the Atlas V rocket. Subsequent inspections uncovered a helium leak within the Starliner's propulsion system, resulting in the cancellation of two additional launch dates in May.



Despite these setbacks, Boeing remains committed to advancing its crewed spaceflight capabilities and is optimistic about the upcoming launch as it aims to overcome previous technical hurdles and successfully deliver astronauts to the ISS.

