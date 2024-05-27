Throat-Slit Body Of Man Found In J&K's Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) A throat-slit body of a man was found in his residence in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Monday.

Officials identified the man as 50-year-old Abdul Hamid Khan.

“The throat-slit dead body of Abdul Hamid Khan of Mir Muqam Awoora village of Kupwara district was found inside his home today morning. The body has been shifted for medico-legal formalities," said the officials.

"A case has been registered in this incident and an investigation is now underway to ascertain the exact facts and those responsible for the man's murder," the officials added

Further details are awaited.