Kishindi Residents Without Basic Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Residents of the Kishindi district of northern Balkh province say they have been deprived of elemental facilities like electricity, health centres, paved roads and telecom services.

They want the authorities concerned to address their problems on priority by providing them with basic facilities.

Attah Mohammad, an inhabitant of Kishindi district, told Pajhwok Afghan News no attention had been paid to the area over the past two decades.

He said:“We are the most deprived people when it comes to basic facilities of life. We do not have access to electricity, roads, clean drinking water, telecom services and health centres.”

He went on to urge the caretaker government to pay serious heed to addressing the problems that had been haunting the district.

Abdul Rahman, another resident of the district, also complained about the lack of basic amenities and asked the rulers to resolve their problems.

He regretted the deteriorated condition of the main district road often led to traffic accidents.

Other residents, having similar complaints, asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to focus on meeting their demands for fundamental services..

On the other hand, local officials acknowledged the problems and promised to resolve them to the maximum extent possible.

Khan Mohammad, administrative chief of the district, said they had shared the problems with provincial officials.

Kishindi is situated 90 kilometres from the provincial capital and has a population of 150,000 people.

kk/mud

