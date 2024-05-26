(MENAFN) Following the United Nations General Assembly's vote on a resolution proposing to designate July 11 as 'Srebrenica genocide' remembrance day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed gratitude towards Russia, China, Hungary, and several other nations for their stance against the Western-backed proposal. Vucic's comments came after the assembly saw a divided vote, with 84 member states in favor, 19 against, 68 abstentions, and 20 absences, leading to the adoption of the resolution despite opposition and abstentions outnumbering votes in favor.



In his remarks to reporters, Vucic specifically thanked China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus, and other countries across Asia, Africa, Oceania, and Latin America that did not support the resolution. He emphasized the failure of efforts to stigmatize the Serbian people, noting that those responsible for the tragic events in Srebrenica in 1995 have been held accountable, as per his assertions.



The resolution in question pertains to a harrowing chapter of the Bosnian War, during which ethnic Serb forces captured the town of Srebrenica. Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) allege that around 8,000 men, many of whom were combatants, were killed during the conflict, constituting genocide. While the Western-backed war crimes tribunal for Yugoslavia affirmed this characterization using controversial legal reasoning, Vucic maintains that the portrayal of events seeks to unfairly vilify the Serbian people.



Vucic's expressions of gratitude underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding historical narratives and international relations in the Balkans. The United Nations vote reflects divergent perspectives on the interpretation of past atrocities and highlights the enduring tensions in the region. As debates persist over the designation of events like the Srebrenica massacre, the need for reconciliation and understanding remains paramount in fostering lasting peace and stability in the Balkans.

