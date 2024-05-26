Dubai: 32 Road Constructions In 5 Al Qusais Areas Triple Vehicle Capacity To 1,500 Per Hour

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 11:35 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has finished extensive improvements on the internal roads and lighting in Al Qusais Industrial areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. The project included constructing 32 roads covering 10 kilometres and installing street lights along 43,000 meters. As a result, the road capacity has now tripled from 500 to 1,500 vehicles per hour in both directions, representing a significant increase of 200%.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, commented, "The internal roads project in Al Qusais Industrial areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 has enhanced connectivity with four main streets: Amman Street, Beirut Street, Aleppo Street, and Damascus Street. It has also improved access and exit points to over 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, and educational facilities, benefiting an estimated 60,000 residents in the area."

Completed projects

RTA has recently completed internal road and street lighting projects in four residential areas: Margham, Lahbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta, covering 35 km. Additional road works are underway in Lahbab and Al Lisaili to meet the residents' needs.

Margham

In Margham, road works have been completed, extending 5 km along the Dubai-Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to serve about 1,100 residents. Lahbab has also seen road improvements over 4 km and street lighting improvements along Dubai-Hatta Road near Lahbab Camel Racing Track, benefiting more than 3,000 residents. The project aims to connect the residential community under development with the road network.

Al Lisaili

In Al Lisaili, around 7 km of road improvements have been completed. Lighting works have also been done on the existing roads in the Seih Al Salam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, covering over 7 km. These enhancements benefit approximately 2,900 residents and improve the accessibility of the area's entrances and exits.

Hatta

In Hatta, the Suhaila area has undergone significant improvements, including extending a 2 km road, enhancing infrastructure such as constructing a rainwater drainage network and installing street lighting. This project benefits approximately 6,000 residents, improves access to and from the area, and enhances connectivity between the residential area and the road network.

