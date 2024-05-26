Taffic Alert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 155 is CLOSED in the area of Fowler Brook Rd due to a STRUCTURE FIRE.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
