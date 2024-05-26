               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Taffic Alert


5/26/2024 2:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 155 is CLOSED in the area of Fowler Brook Rd due to a STRUCTURE FIRE.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



MENAFN26052024003118003196ID1108257945


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search