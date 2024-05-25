Baku Speed Festival Held In Azerbaijan For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Baku Festival of Speed" was held for the first time in ourcountry under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan AutomobileFederation, "Caspian Event Organizers" and "Baku City Ring"Operating companies.

According to Azernews, a car exhibition was organized as part ofthe festival. At the exhibition, there was a test drive ofdifferent brands of cars.

The drift show, where the best drift pilots show their skillsand driving skills in extreme conditions, was welcomed by theaudience of the festival. They had the opportunity to discover thelatest innovations of the leading manufacturers of the automotiveindustry.

At the event, the "Legend Cars Challenge Baku" race, which isknown for its dynamic marches that attract many fans all over theworld, was held. Classic American-style cars of the 1930s and 1940swere used in the race. Equipped with powerful "Yamaha" motorcycleengines, these cars are distinguished by their speed andmaneuverability.

Classic sports cars raced on a specially installed track. ElchinHasanov was the winner of the "Legend Cars Challenge Baku"competition, which took place in the conditions of an interestingand intense sports competition. Murad Hasanov took the secondplace, and Gulhuseyn Abdullayev took the third place.

Then the awarding ceremony of the winners was held.

The prizes were presented to the winners by the president of theAzerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, the generaldirector of the "Baku City Ring" Operating Company MagsudFarzullayev, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of theKarabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev.

It should be noted that the purpose of the festival is topopularize motorsports in the region, as well as to create aplatform to demonstrate the latest achievements in the automotiveindustry.