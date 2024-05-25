Massive Fire At Rajkot Amusement Park Leaves 35 Dead; 'Extremely Distressed’, Says PM Modi (2Nd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, May 26 (IANS) At least 35 people, including 12 children, were reportedly killed in a massive fire at an amusement and theme park in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday.

The fire broke out at 'TRP' -- an amusement and theme park -- when it was teeming with children, causing chaos and panic.

It is suspected that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

A Fire Department official said: "The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and also due to the wind velocity."

Rajkot District Collector Prabhav Joshi said: "The firefighters managed to control the fire, but fumes are still emanating from the debris, and we fear more people could be trapped beneath."

Sources said the owner of the amusement park has been arrested.

The place was inundated with crowds because of the weekend. The intensity of the fire was so fierce that smoke was seen billowing from the shopping mall from a long distance.

The state government has announced a compensation package of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences and assured swift action.

In a post on X, he said: "The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. In this regard, a Special Investigation Team has been formed and assigned to investigate the incident.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured."

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

"The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected," the Prime Minister said in another post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "I am deeply saddened by the accident that happened in the game zone of Rajkot (Gujarat). I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji and got information regarding this accident.

"The administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue work and is providing treatment to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Mourning the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X: "The news of the death of many people including innocent children due to a massive fire in the gaming zone of a mall in Rajkot, Gujarat, is very painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I hope that all the injured recover as soon as possible."