Karnataka May Surpass Punjab In Drug Menace If Action Not Taken: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday if the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka does not take immediate and stern action on drug peddling, the state will overtake Punjab in terms of drug menace.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said that incidents of drug peddling in the Hubballi, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru regions coming to light provide enough proof in this regard.

"The state government is showing utter negligence in handling drug peddling cases. The drug mafia is rearing its ugly head in the state," the Union Minister said.

There should not be any room for the drug mafia in the state. The government should wake up in the interest of youth and students, he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader R. Ashoka said on Saturday that Karnataka, known for peace and law and order, has turned into a "rowdy state".

He said that since the Congress came to power, terrorists, rowdy sheeters, and murderers have been openly disturbing the peace in the state while referring to the incidents of the attack on the Channagiri police station and the gang war in Udupi.

"Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, a series of murders in the state, rapes, gang wars, drug mafia activities, rave parties, communal clashes, and incidents of violence are bringing disrepute to the state. If you are not capable of maintaining peace, law, and order, submit your resignation and let the people of Karnataka live in peace," Ashoka, addressing the Karnataka CM, said.