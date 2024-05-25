Goa: Drishti Marine Urges Beachgoers To Exercise Caution

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 25 (IANS) In the wake of inclement weather forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifesaver agency, has cautioned tourists and residents to refrain from swimming or engaging in water sports during rains, lightning or thunderstorms.

On Thursday, the IMD extended a yellow alert warning and predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms with likely wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over Goa's coast till May 26.

As the weather conditions are likely to affect the coastal areas, Drishti Marine has advised people to stay informed about weather updates and exercise caution, while visiting beaches.

“In light of the recent rainfall and thunderstorms forecasted by the IMD, we urge all beachgoers to exercise caution. Our priority at Drishti Marine is the safety of our resident community and visitors,” said Navin Awasthi, Group CEO of Drishti Marine.

He said that the sudden weather changes necessitate caution, particularly in coastal areas.

“Our lifesavers are on high alert and fully prepared to manage emergencies arising from these adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Drishti Marine has advised to refrain from swimming or engaging in water sports during periods of rain, lightning or thunderstorms.

“If you are on the beach when a storm approaches, seek shelter immediately and avoid open areas,” Drishri Marine said.

Many cases of lightning strikes have been reported in the coastal state, which has damaged one house and also the runway edge lights of Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

On May 14, a 35-year-old tourist from Kerala lost his life after being struck by lightning, while he along with his wife and friends were enjoying at Miramar beach in north Goa.