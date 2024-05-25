President Of Arab Republic Of Egypt Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisihas sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear President,

As we join you in celebrating the anniversary of Azerbaijan'sIndependence Day, it gives me great pleasure to convey to YourExcellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan and my heartfeltfelicitations, wishing your country further progress andprosperity.

Our two countries are bound by strong bounds of friendship andcooperation. I hope that the dynamically developing relationsbetween our two friendly countries will continue to be consistentlybolstered by our joint work and fruitful coordination for thecommon interest of our two peoples.

With the assurances of my highest consideration, please accept,dear Mr. President, my kind regards and very best wishes for yourgood health and happiness and for the continued welfare andadvancement of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt"