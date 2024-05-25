Goa Enlists Experts For MSME Strategic Investment Plan Under RAMP Program

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, May 25 (KNN)

The Goa Directorate of Industries Trade and Commerce is set to engage a private consultancy to implement a comprehensive Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) aimed at strengthening the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.



This initiative is part of the nationwide Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program.

The consultants will conduct an extensive survey of approximately 50,000 manufacturing units and small businesses across Goa to establish a baseline assessment of the MSME landscape.



Based on these findings, the SIP will be rolled out, introducing new policy reforms tailored to support these vital economic engines.

"Stakeholder consultations will be vital for better implementation and monitoring of the interventions outlined in the investment plan," stated a departmental official. The consultants will identify requisite policy reforms through these consultations to ensure the plans effectively address MSME needs.

Forming part of the State Program Implementation Unit overseeing the five-year RAMP scheme launched post-COVID-19, the consultants will also assist in monitoring the SIP's progress. A key objective is facilitating access to incentives and benefits available through central and state schemes for MSMEs.

Frequent calls from the MSME community for administrative reforms and streamlining government processes to bolster last-mile support will be evaluated. The consultants will advise on enhancing capabilities across departments, financial institutions and research bodies interfacing with these enterprises.

"The consultants will undertake periodic impact assessments of our strategic investment plan," revealed a government spokesperson. To ensure dynamic, need-based evolution, the plan will undergo quarterly reviews to identify potential modifications.

(KNN Bureau)