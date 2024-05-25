DFI's Series Lab Applications Deadline June 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is calling on emerging screenwriters who wish to hone their writing talents as the institute's Series Lab is accepting applications until June 1.

The Series Lab is dedicated to screenwriters developing scripted and documentary series projects for distribution across all platforms, including television, digital, and web, and it will provide participants with scriptwriting tools and industry access to help them advance their projects and careers, according to DFI's website.

The programme provides an opportunity for emerging screenwriters and writer-directors from the region to complete the treatment/script of the pilot or first season, create the project's general concept presentation, hone their writing and pitching skills, and gain an understanding of the global series landscape and the entire series creation process.

Participants will collaborate with experienced mentors and story editors to generate ideas and structure their material. The programme will include: customised one on one advising session with mentors, group work session with mentors and other participants, simulation of a“writer's room,” group tutorials with selected industry experts (producers, showrunners, labs and markets, funding and distribution platforms), pitch training, and final projects presentation and feedbacks.

There will be three sessions lasting six full days for the lab, and all will be held online. Session 1 will run from July 10 to 15, session 2 from September 11 to 16, and session 3 from January 29 to February 3, 2025.

The first session will start with a brief introduction and pitching of ideas, followed by input and feedback from the other group members and the instructor. Character and theme development will also be discussed as well as an overview of the documents to be created for the following sessions. This session will proceed with a review of new and updated content, the first scene-by-scene breakdown, or extended treatment.

The second session will consist of a review of the new materials which is the updated scene-by-scene breakdown, amended character documents, as well as a first draft or some written scenes from the revisions.

Visual research and other resources will be assessed, along with the premise and pitch. And, the last session will include feedback from the group and tutor on first drafts, and scene analysis. This will lay the groundwork for the project's future steps, including finance and casting.

The Series Lab involves a final project presentation to an external panel of industry guests. Participants will submit written work to panel members and present the project they worked on over the course of three sessions. Lab fee is at QR1,800 and interested applicants can submit their applications via DFI's website, dohafilminstitute .