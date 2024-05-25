Unidentified Female Body Recovered Near Srinagar's Nowgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified female dead body was recovered from the River Jhelum near the Nowgam area of central Kashmir's district Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that an unidentified female body was found floating on the water near Shalina Nowgam, Srinagar, by locals who then informed the police.ADVERTISEMENT
He added that police have taken up the investigation, and shifted it to the hospital and the body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.
