Georgia's National Holiday Celebrated In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center on the occasion ofthe national holiday of Georgia - Independence Day.

Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public RelationsDepartment of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, that the Speaker of theMilli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also participated in the event.

The event was opened by Zurab Pataradze, AmbassadorExtraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to our country.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova conveyed sincerecongratulations and best wishes of the President of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia, afriend and brother.

The Speaker said in his speech that there are many similaritiesin the historical destinies of the Georgian and Azerbaijanipeoples. At the beginning of the last century, we declared ourstate independence at about the same time. The democratic republicestablished in Georgia at that time played an exceptional role inthe development of the statehood traditions of the Georgianpeople.

The chairman of the Milli Majlis drew attention to the fact thattoday's independent Georgia is successfully continuing the workthat was not completed at the beginning of the twentieth centuryand is developing with confidence. A well-thought-out policy isbeing implemented in the direction of the country's socio-economicprogress, improving the welfare of the people and securing theirfuture.

The Chairman of the Milli Majlis emphasized that the workscarried out in the field of education, science and culture,especially the numerous projects implemented in Georgia by theHeydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of the FirstVice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva,allow our peoples to get to know each other more closely.

He emphasized that the current relations between Azerbaijan andGeorgia are a clear example of how important and useful closecooperation between the countries of the region is. Our friendshipand partnership, built on solid foundations, will develop even morerapidly in the coming years and serve the progress of ournations.