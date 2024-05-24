ALLEN Overseas Leads CBSE Board Results After Setting Standards In NEET And JEE Launches First Batch For IIT In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:13 PM

ALLEN Overseas, renowned for shaping futures and nurturing talent, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to excellence with the outstanding performance of its students in the recent CBSE Board Results for Class X and XII. This year's results highlight ALLEN Overseas' dual focus on preparing students not only for competitive exams like NEET(UG) and JEE, but also for achieving academic excellence in CBSE Board Examinations.

Sanjana Parigi has achieved an outstanding triumph by emerging as a UAE Topper in science stream with 98.8 percent in the Class XII Board Results 2024. As a yearlong medical course student at ALLEN Overseas UAE and a student of St. Joseph's School, Abu Dhabi, Sanjana has established a new benchmark of academic excellence that reverberates throughout the Middle East. Her perfect scores of 100/100 in both Chemistry and Biology in the CBSE XII Board 2024 Result have solidified her status as a top scholar. Not stopping at board exams, she also conquered the JEE MAIN 2024, scoring an impressive 98.73 percentile and a flawless 100 percentile in Physics.

The UAE Topper, Sanjana, embodies the pinnacle of scholastic achievement, reflecting both her extraordinary dedication and the exceptional coaching from ALLEN Overseas . Her accomplishments serve as a source of inspiration, highlighting the institute's dedication to nurturing talent and young minds. With Sanjana setting the example, ALLEN Overseas continues to stand out as a beacon of educational excellence in the UAE.

On being asked about her remarkable performance and achievements, she said: "I am thrilled to have scored a perfect 100 marks in Chemistry and Biology in my Class XII Boards and perfect 100 percentile in Physics in JEE MAIN 2024. Now, I am excited about my NEET (UG) result and confident that I will excel and top the exam. This confidence stems from my parents' support and the guidance of the ALLEN Faculty, who have been with me every step of the way."

"This is for all future aspirants, if I can do it, you can too. Preparing for board exams is crucial as it builds a strong foundation for competitive exams. The comprehensive syllabus and rigorous study schedule are essential to crack exams like JEE and NEET. The key is consistency and practice. Master your concepts, improve your problem-solving speed, and follow your teachers' guidance. With determination and the right support, you can achieve anything. Practice, practice, practice," Sanjana added.

"We're immensely proud of Sanjana's hard work and dedication in pursuing her dreams. ALLEN Overseas has played a key role in her journey, transforming her into a top achiever. Opting for ALLEN for her NEET/JEE and School Foundation Preparation was undoubtedly one of our wisest decisions. As her parents, we eagerly waiting for her NEET score, fully confident in her abilities to excel. Thank you, ALLEN Overseas, for your support and guidance," says Sanganeshwar, Sanjana's father.

In addition to this, 24 students secured perfect scores 100 out of 100 in individual subjects of Class X subjects (21 in Mathematics, 2 in Science and 1 in Mathematics & Science both), along with seven students achieving perfect scores in individual subjects of Class XII (4 in Chemistry, 1 in Biology, 1 in Maths and 1 in Chemistry & Biology both).

These results underscore the quality of education and unwavering support provided by ALLEN Overseas. The institute's focus on building a strong academic foundation prepares students for both board examinations and competitive entrance exams, ensuring they are well-equipped to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

As students celebrate their board exam victories, there is eager anticipation for the NEET (UG) results. The institute remains dedicated to preparing students for success in this prestigious medical entrance exam by equipping them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their medical aspirations.

Additionally, ALLEN Overseas commitment to fostering talent and excellence extends to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as well. As per the JEE Main 2024 results, 82 overseas students scored above 90 percentile, 46 students above 95 percentile, and 12 students above 99 percentile. Notably, 74 students have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2024, aiming for admission to top IITs.

Following the recent announcement of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, ALLEN Overseas has introduced an innovative course to empower students to realise their aspirations of joining the prestigious institution. Developed by ALLEN experts, the IITD Cruise Course from ALLEN Overseas is meticulously tailored to nurture students' capabilities, enabling them to excel in the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus admissions process.

The IITD Cruise Course is a one-month programme specifically tailored for UAE residents of Indian origin who are looking to excel in the CAET exam for admission to the prestigious IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus. The course commenced on May 21, at ALLEN Overseas UAE Centers in Abu Dhabi, Bur Dubai, and Sharjah. For more information and enrollment, aspiring students can connect with our experts by providing their details here .

A key advantage for NRI students pursuing admissions from the Middle East is the opportunity to leverage the DASA & CIWG schemes by the Ministry of Education. These schemes reserve a quota for NRI students, enhancing their chances of securing seats in prestigious institutions. For instance, in 2023, at NIT Trichy (the topmost NIT in India), the closing rank for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch was 5164 for Indian applicants, whereas NRI students had seats allocated up to the 33194 rank. This unique advantage allows NRI students from the Middle East to secure desirable branches in top colleges despite the tough competition.

On the other hand, ALLEN Overseas has recently launched the Leader Course for NEET UG 2025 aspirants. Scheduled to begin from mid June, this comprehensive program is tailored for Grade XII graduates and repeat candidates aiming to excel in NEET (UG) 2025. The course seeks to build a solid foundation by offering clear and thorough instruction on CBSE Grade XI and XII topics. Through interactive and engaging classes, students will develop a deep understanding of fundamental concepts, ensuring they are well-prepared to approach the exam with confidence.

Middle Eastern students and parents continue to trust the institute for delivering quality education and holistic development, positioning it as a leader in global education. In line with its expansion strategy, the organisation is delighted to announce the opening of its newest center in Mussafah. The center is now open for walk-ins at 7 Al Sariyah St - Mohamed Bin Zayed City - Shabiya 12 - Abu Dhabi.

