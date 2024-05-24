'PT Sir' REVIEW: Kashmira Pardeshi, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi Film's Twitter Reaction OUT; Read Before Buying Ticket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PT Sir X Review: "Pagalariyaan" is a Tamil thriller directed by Murugan Raj and starring Vetri and Akshaya Kandamuthan. While Murugan Raj produced the film

under the Rishikesh Entertainment company, Vivek Saro created the music

score.

The film

opened in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

According to the producers, Pagalariyaan will take place over the course of one night, focusing

on the clash between Wolf (played by Vetri) and Silent (played by Murugan).

Murugan directed and co-wrote the script with Vignesh Gunasekar, based on a narrative by Kishor Kumar. Murugan also plays the antagonist in the film

.

The trailer for the film

begins with Vetri's character having a romantic interaction with Akshaya Kandamuthan's

character,

but immediately shifts

to a storyline filled with

strong

conversation, gangster aspects, and action sequences.



Pagalariyaan Cast and Crew



Vetri, Akshaya Kandamuthan, Sai Dheena, and Murugan Raj lead "Pagalariyaan," which

also

stars legendary actor

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> actor



Chaplin Balu. Murugan Raj serves as director, producer, writer, and performer in "Pagalariyaan". Vivek Saro composed the film

's music

al score, while Abilash PMY handled the photography and Guru Pradeep did the editing.

The release of "Pagalariyaan" is eagerly awaited. It promises an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film

fans.

Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this thriller picture.



