Labour Minister Meets Counterparts Participating In Doha Dialogue On Labour Mobility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister
of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with several of his counterparts participating in the Doha Dialogue on labour mobility between the Gulf states and African countries, held in Doha on May 21-22, with the participation of 33 countries representing the Gulf Cooperation Council states, Jordan, Lebanon, and 25 African countries.
HE the Minister
of Labour met with the Minister
of Labour of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Mustafa Hussein Biriem, Minister
of Manpower of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Hassan Mohammed Hassan Shehata, Minister
of Labour, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities of the Republic of Tanzania HE Deogratius Yohana, Minister
of Labour of the Republic of Djibouti HE Omar Amad Saeed, Minister
of Labour and Rehabilitation of Libya HE Ali Al Abd Al Razzaq Abu Azzoum, Minister
of Economic Integration, Micro-Enterprise, Employment, and Skills of the Kingdom of Morocco HE Younes Sekkouri Yehsou, and Minister
of Labour of South Sudan HE James Hoth Mai.
During the meetings, discussions focused on the cooperative relationships in the labour sector and ways to enhance and develop them.
Minister
-Meets-Counterparts-Participating-In-Doha-Dialogue-On-Labour-Mobility" target="_blank">
MENAFN24052024000063011010ID1108254132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.