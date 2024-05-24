Labour Minister Meets Counterparts Participating In Doha Dialogue On Labour Mobility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister

of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with several of his counterparts participating in the Doha Dialogue on labour mobility between the Gulf states and African countries, held in Doha on May 21-22, with the participation of 33 countries representing the Gulf Cooperation Council states, Jordan, Lebanon, and 25 African countries.





HE the Minister

of Labour met with the Minister

of Labour of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Mustafa Hussein Biriem, Minister

of Manpower of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Hassan Mohammed Hassan Shehata, Minister

of Labour, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities of the Republic of Tanzania HE Deogratius Yohana, Minister

of Labour of the Republic of Djibouti HE Omar Amad Saeed, Minister

of Labour and Rehabilitation of Libya HE Ali Al Abd Al Razzaq Abu Azzoum, Minister

of Economic Integration, Micro-Enterprise, Employment, and Skills of the Kingdom of Morocco HE Younes Sekkouri Yehsou, and Minister

of Labour of South Sudan HE James Hoth Mai.



During the meetings, discussions focused on the cooperative relationships in the labour sector and ways to enhance and develop them.

Minister

-Meets-Counterparts-Participating-In-Doha-Dialogue-On-Labour-Mobility" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000063011010ID1108254132