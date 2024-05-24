‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Soundtrack Has A Song For Every Mood, Says Director Sharan Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Director Sharan Sharma, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has shared that the movie's official soundtrack has a song for every mood and perfectly complements the storyline.

The album comprises seven tracks, including a romantic number, a ballad, and a sports anthem.

“I feel every song in the film

holds great relevance and truly complements the storyline, enhancing the overall experience. From happiness to heartbreak to victory, there's a song for every emotion, making this a quintessential Bollywood album,” Sharma said.

Janhvi Kapoor said,“I am super thrilled for the album to finally come out. It holds a special place for me, as each song is incredibly soothing and melodious. These are songs that can be easily remembered and enjoyed by the audience.

"With the overwhelming response we have received for 'Dekha Tenu' and 'Agar Ho Tum', I am positive the entire album will get the same love. We have some amazing singers, composers, and lyricists on board and I couldn't have asked for more. I eagerly await the audience's response to our album."

The album has been released under the label of Sony Music India.

Produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is scheduled for release on May 31.