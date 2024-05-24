Scores Of Palestinians Killed, Injured As Israel Bombs Aid Truck In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 24 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike
targeting an aid distribution centre in central Gaza, Palestinian security and medical sources said, yesterday.
Security sources told Xinhua that an Israeli aircraft targeted the centre in the east of Deir al-Balah city with a missile.
The bodies of the dead, along with several other wounded, had been transported to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city, medical sources said.
Meanwhile, Gaza's health
authorities said yesterday, suspension of health
services at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the coming hours, due to fuel depletion, leaving dozens of patients at risk of death.
The authorities said in a statement that, it has appealed for the immediate delivery of fuel to hospitals, but to no avail.
The majority of the population in the Gaza Strip suffer from a lack of food, medicine, and basic humanitarian needs, since the outbreak of the war. UN agencies have warned of dire consequences in the enclave, including famine and the spread of epidemics and diseases among the local population.– NNN-XINHUA
