Japan Freezes Assets Of Entities Linked To North Korea Arms Supply

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, May 24 (IANS/DPA) Japan froze the assets of eleven entities and one individual linked to North Korea's supply
of weapons to Russia on Friday.
"The Government of Japan has strongly condemned Russia's procurement of arms from North Korea, as it constitutes a violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) prohibiting the transfer and procurement of all arms and related materiel to and from North Korea, and may lead to further deterioration of the situation in Ukraine," Japan's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry said that nine Russian entities and one individual would have their assets frozen alongside two entities in Belarus.
Japan has been supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, including pledging $37 million to a NATO
fund for air defence.
The country's pacifist constitution
does not allow Japan to supply
weapons to Ukraine itself.
North Korea, which is largely isolated due to its nuclear weapons programme, is internationally accused of supply
ing weapons and ammunition to Russia.
The government
s in Moscow and Pyongyang have repeatedly dismissed reports of such arms deliveries.
Tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are high. Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has significantly increased the scope of its weapons tests, including the testing of nuclear-capable missiles, and has stepped up its rhetoric against the US and its allies.
MENAFN24052024000231011071ID1108252770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.