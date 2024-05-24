Second Journey Of Manaskhand Express Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train For Uttarakhand Commencing From Pune

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd May 2024: According to ancient Indian texts, the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand is known as Manaskhand. Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and IRCTC have jointly started a special tourist

train named Manaskhand Express to promote lesser known destinations of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, whose first journey was successfully operated with 280 tourist

s on 22.04.2024.



After the successful operation of the first journey of the train, now the second journey started from Pune on 22.05.2024 with 302 tourist

s, which will reach Tanakpur Railway Station in Uttarakhand on 24.05.2024. The tourist

s were welcomed in traditional Marathi way, with Drums and Musical instruments, Aarti was performed in the traditional manner, Tilak was applied and flowers were showered. The tourist

s were quite enthusiastic about this tour and expected to see some of the new destinations through this tour package.



In this journey of 10 nights/11 days, all the tourist

s will be taken to various tourist

places of Kumaon region like Purnagiri Temple, Hatkalika Temple, Kasar Devi, Katarmal, Kainchidham, Chittai Golu Temple, Jageshwar Dham, Sharda Ghat, Patal Bhuvaneshwar Temple, Nanakmatta Gurudwara, Bhimtal, Nainital, Almora, Chakori, Tea Garden of Champawat, Baleshwar Temple, Mayawati Ashram etc. will be visited. Besides, Uttarakhandi cuisine will also be served to all the passengers

travel

ing in the train.



Train travel

is in 3AC Train. However, only four persons in one Coupe have been booked to enhance comfort of the tourist

s. The train's exterior is showcase of Uttarakhand's rich natural, cultural, architectural and spiritual heritage. The pantry car coach depicts various dishes from Uttarakhandi Cuisine, one of the coaches depicts various folk festivals, on another coach there are people wearing different attire from the State. Various temples and other places of importance are also depicted on the coaches.



The train is equipped with an air-conditioned pantry car which will serve various dishes including Uttarakhandi cuisine to the tourist

s during the journey. After deboarding at Tanakpur the tourist

s will be taken to various destinations where they will stay at hotels/homestays and visit various places as per the Itinerary with nights halts at Tanakpur, Champawat/Lohaghat, Chaukori, Almora and Bhimtal.



Shri Sachin Kurve, Secretary Tourism/Chief Executive Officer, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board said that in view of the immense success of the Manaskhand Express operated in the first phase and the enthusiasm of the tourist

s, the department has started the Manaskhand Express from Pune in the second phase also.



Shri Kurve said that this unique initiative of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board is the first of its kind in India, in which efforts are being made to promote tourism

in lesser known places through tourist

train.





