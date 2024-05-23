Revolutionary Jet Turbine Technology Transforms Waste Heat Into Power And Cooling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming Waste Heat from AI and Data Centers into Power and Cooling

Infinity Turbine HVAC Jet Turbine

Cavgenx Unveils Revolutionary Jet Turbine System: Transforming Waste Heat from AI and Data Centers into Power and Cooling

MADISON, WI, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cavgenx , a leading innovator in energy solutions, proudly announces the development of a groundbreaking jet turbine system designed to harness waste heat from AI and data centers, transforming it into efficient power and cooling. This innovative advancement not only enhances power generation and cooling efficiency but also offers a sustainable solution to water conservation, promising to revolutionize the energy and cooling landscape.

This cutting-edge system addresses the critical need for sustainable energy solutions in an era of rapidly expanding AI and data infrastructure. By utilizing waste heat from Nvidia graphics cards and other CPUs, the new technology converts temperatures of 30 C and above into useful energy through an advanced refrigeration process, incorporating induction magnetic heating to further boost power generation.

By eliminating conventional problems associated with refrigeration compressors, such as liquid entering the pump, this system uses cavitation to instantaneously convert liquid to vapor, ensuring efficient operation and leveraging waste heat to produce both power and cooling.

Key Features and Benefits:

. Water Conservation: The system eliminates the need for traditional water-based CPU cooling methods, saving approximately 1,000 gallons of cooling water per hour per compact unit.

. Efficiency and Versatility: Utilizing a closed-loop CO2 working fluid, the system features a common shaft turbine and CO2 compressor, making it adaptable for a wide range of applications, including hybrid power systems for drones and electric aviation.

. Compact and Scalable: Designed for versatility, the compact system can be deployed in commercial and residential HVAC systems, Tesla electric cars, and refrigerated shipping containers, either as a clip-on or integral component.

. Space Applications: The closed-loop design makes it ideal for space applications, providing heating, cooling, and electricity for electrolyzers and other materials processing, aside from powering space stations or satellites.

. Desalination units, working in conjunction with solar PV or solar thermal systems for both reverse osmosis and other processes.

“Cavgenx is committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable technology,” said Greg Giese, CEO at Infinity Turbine LLC.“Our new jet turbine system not only addresses the growing energy demands of AI and data centers but also provides a versatile solution for a variety of applications, from HVAC systems to space missions. This innovation represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit of a greener, more efficient future.”

This state-of-the-art system represents a significant leap forward in energy and cooling technology, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient solutions across various industries.

CavGenX is a division of Infinity Turbine LLC, a company with a rich history in Organic Rankine Cycle turbine design and thermal processor development since 2008, along with extensive experience in CO2-based technologies since 2004.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | ...

Infinity Turbine Website:

Cavgenx

Salgenx

Gregory Giese

Infinity Turbine LLC

+1 6082386001

email us here

