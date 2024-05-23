Oman Sultan's Visit Could Pave Way To 'Strategic' Economic Partnership-JEF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 23 (Petra) -Jordan Economic Forum (JEF) said visit of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the Kingdom is an " important" event, which would open "broad" prospects for strengthening joint economic and investment
relations.
Releasing an analytical review of the visit, the JEF highlighted the "pivotal" economic and trade aspects that could emerge from this "historic" event.
The forum noted the visit comes at a "critical" time in the region, as regional and international developments require "deeper" Jordan-Oman coordination on issues of common interest, primarily the Palestinian cause, regional security and stability, which creates a "favorable" environment for enhancing economic cooperation.
The forum indicated that the number of companies registered in Oman with Jordanian contributions reached 988 firms by the end of last year.
Additionally, the JEF noted this number reflects the "remarkable" growth in trade relations and emphasizes importance of providing facilitations and incentives to increase the volume of joint investment
s.
Speaking on the visit, JEF Chairman, Dr. Khair Abu Sailik, said Oman Sultan's trip opens "fresh" horizons for economic diversification, as Jordan and Oman seek to develop "new" sectors to enhance their economies, primarily technology, tourism, renewable energy, and manufacturing industries.
Abu Sailik pointed out these joint efforts seek to create new job opportunities and promote sustainable growth.
Abu Sailik also noted importance of joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, logistics, and energy, which facilitates mutual flow of goods and services that would enhance regional economic integration.
Cooperation in innovation and technology fields could be a "key" to enhance the two countries' economic competitiveness, aimed to exchange expertise in financial
technology, artificial intelligence, and modern agricultural technologies, which would help the two countries face future economic challenges, according to Abu Sailik.
MENAFN23052024000117011021ID1108251273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.