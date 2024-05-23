Swiss Government Earmarks Over CHF11 Billion For Foreign Aid

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Council has requested a total of CHF11.27 billion ($12.33 billion) for foreign aid in a dispatch submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

العربية ar الحكومة السويسرية تخصّص أكثر من 11 مليار فرنك سويسري للمساعدات الخارجية Read more: الحكومة السويسرية تخصّص أكثر من 11 مليار فرنك سويسري للمساعدات الخارجية

This content was published on May 23, 2024 - 11:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Parliament will decide on the objectives and priorities of the 2025-2028 International Cooperation Strategy, as part of which CHF1.5 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine. This money is to be used in particular for humanitarian aid, development cooperation and reconstruction, as well as peace, democracy and human rights.

+ More: Swiss aid strategy targets Ukraine and climate change

The amount for Ukraine corresponds to 13% of the CHF11.27 billion requested by ministers. The remainder is mainly set to be allocated to key regions in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe.

During the consultation process for the aid, the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, had proposed a total of CHF11.45 billion. The slightly lower proposition on Wednesday came after a recommendation by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to cancel the 'Capital for the ICRC Foundation' credit.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Switzerland is at the bottom of the European league table in producing solar and wind-generated electricity.

Read more: Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power More Cellist Sol Gabetta wins 2024 'Grand Prix Music'

This content was published on May 23, 2024 The cellist Sol Gabetta has landed the prestigious prize which comes with a cheque for CHF100,000 ($109,551).

Read more: Cellist Sol Gabetta wins 2024 'Grand Prix Music' More Employees in Switzerland increasingly stressed at work

This content was published on May 23, 2024 The proportion of people in Switzerland who are stressed at work has increased by 5% over ten years, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Read more: Employees in Switzerland increasingly stressed at work More Swiss Air Force to use motorway for test exercise

This content was published on May 23, 2024 F/A-18 fighter jets will practice take offs and landings on the A1 motorway between Payerne and Avenches in canton Vaud on June 5.

Read more: Swiss Air Force to use motorway for test exercise More Survey: half of Swiss are open to online psycho-therapy

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Some 49% of people said they would describe online counselling as useful or very useful.

Read more: Survey: half of Swiss are open to online psycho-therapy More Swisscom finalises financing for Vodafone Italia takeover

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Telecoms group Swisscom has taken the next step in its takeover of Vodafone Italia and secured financing for the deal, the company said on Thursday.

Read more: Swisscom finalises financing for Vodafone Italia takeover More Swiss health insurance premiums forecast to rise by 6% in 2025

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Price comparison portal Comparis has forecast an average increase in basic health insurance premiums of 6% next year.

Read more: Swiss health insurance premiums forecast to rise by 6% in 2025 More Switzerland commits CHF50 million to combat rural poverty worldwide

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Federal Council approved a contribution of CHF49.5 million ($54.1 million) for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Read more: Switzerland commits CHF50 million to combat rural poverty worldwide More Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation

This content was published on May 22, 2024 A cross-border raid against a Turkish criminal organisation was conducted, including property searches in cantons Aargau and Zurich.

Read more: Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation More Up to 4,000 Swiss army to protect Ukraine peace conference

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Federal Council has authorised deployment of army

personnel for the Ukraine peace conference on the Bürgenstock in June.

Read more: Up to 4,000 Swiss army to protect Ukraine peace conference

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .