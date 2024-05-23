Egypt To Host 3Rd Africa Health Excon From 3-6 June

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), Medical Supply and Technology
Management announced the third edition of Africa Health ExCon, the continent's largest annual health
care event. Held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the event will take place at the Al Manara International Conference Center and Egypt's International Exhibition Center (EIEC) from June 3rd to 6th, 2024.
Under the theme“Your Gate to Innovation and Trade,” Africa Health ExCon aims to showcase global expertise, enhance knowledge-sharing, and contribute to the development of the medical sector in Africa. The event will provide a platform
for health
care professionals, industry leaders, and international companies to explore investment opportunities and accelerate growth across the continent.
With over 500 exhibitors from around the world and more than 60,000 visitors expected from over 100 countries, Africa Health ExCon 2024 will offer a comprehensive overview of the latest products and services in various medical fields. The event is supported by numerous leading global health
care companies, including Grifols-Egypt, Medtronic, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Novartis, HV Diagnostics, AstraZeneca, and ACDIMA.
The Egyptian government has expressed its strong support for the event, recognizing its role in strengthening Egypt's position as a regional health
care hub. Bahaa El-Din Zeidan, Chairman of UPA, emphasized that the event's objectives align with the African Union Agenda 2063, particularly its vision for a prosperous Africa through comprehensive growth and sustainable development.
Kamal Ebeid, Executive Director of Africa Health ExCon, highlighted the event's strategic importance for the development of the health
care sector in Africa. He emphasized its role in fostering cooperation among stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals and attracting foreign investments for sectoral advancement.
Building on the success of its previous editions, Africa Health ExCon 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for the African health
care landscape. It will provide a unique platform
for exchanging expertise, knowledge transfer, and collaboration between public and private health
care sectors, ultimately contributing to improved health
care across the continent.
