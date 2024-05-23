JAF Carries Out New Airdrops Of Aid To Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, May 23 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army on Thursday carried out three airdrops of humanitarian food aid, targeting several locations in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Taking part in the latest airdrops were a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, one from Egypt and one from Germany.JAF pledged to continue sending humanitarian food and medical aid via an air bridge between Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, airdrops or land convoys in solidarity with Gaza to help them overcome the difficult conditions.Today's airdrops by JAF brought the total number to 97 since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, along with 250 airdrops that were conducted jointly with Arab and world countries.