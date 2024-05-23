Kuwait PM Congratulates Vietnam Pres. On Being Elected

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Thursday to the newly-elected President of Vietnam, To Lam. In THE cable, His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated President Lam on being elected and taking the constitutional oath. (end) res

