Kuwait PM Congratulates Vietnam Pres. On Being Elected


5/23/2024 7:13:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Thursday to the newly-elected President of Vietnam, To Lam.
In THE cable, His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated President Lam on being elected and taking the constitutional oath. (end)
