Rishi Sunak Sets UK General Elections For July 4

British Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has announced that a general parliamentary election will take place in the country on July 4.

Reuters reported that Sunak declared the election date on Wednesday, May 22, outside his office on Downing Street in London.

He emphasized that“now is the time for Britain to choose its future and decide whether it wants to move forward with the progress we've made or face the risk of returning to square one.”

While vying for the Conservative Party's fifth consecutive victory in elections, Mr Sunak stressed that he would fight to win votes.

This comes as he trails behind the Labour Party according to polls.

The British Prime Minister

added,“Now is the time for Britain to choose its future. We will have a general election on July 4.”

