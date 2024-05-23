Mine collapse claims 4 lives in Venezuela's Bolivar state

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, tragic news emerged from southeast Venezuela's Bolivar state as authorities confirmed the deaths of at least four individuals following a mine collapse. Deputy Minister of Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Perez Ampueda, took to social media platform X to announce the incident, stating that the collapse occurred in the Purgatorio mining district within the municipality of Sifontes.



According to Perez Ampueda, all four victims were discovered deceased and trapped within the collapsed mine. The treacherous nature of the collapse left them "walled up," highlighting the perilous conditions of illegal mining operations in the region. Efforts to retrieve the bodies involved transporting them by river to San Martin de Turumban, with further transfer to Tumeremo.



This tragic event marks the second fatal cave-in at an illegal mine in southern Venezuela, echoing a similar incident in February where 16 lives were lost in the Bulla Loca mine collapse in Bolivar state. The recurrence underscores the ongoing dangers faced by miners and the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in the region.



In response to such incidents, Venezuelan military and security forces have intensified efforts to combat illegal mining activities, particularly in the southern states of Amazonas and Bolivar. However, despite these efforts, challenges persist, highlighting the complexities associated with addressing illegal mining operations and ensuring the safety of those involved.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248826