Politics With Michelle Grattan: Madeleine King On Investment Incentives And The Pivotal Role Of Gas

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The energy

debate has ramped up, with government

and opposition trading blows over their respective plans to secure Australia's energy

future.

The budget announced big tax incentives for green energy

projects. Earlier the government

embraced the importance of gas

up to 2050 and beyond. The Coalition is still promising its yet-to-be-announced nuclear policy, but that took a hit from a sceptical CSIRO report this week.

On the podcast Resources Minister Madeleine King pushes back against Coalition claims the green energy

projects – developing green hydrogen, processing critical minerals – should stand on their own feet:

King is confident tax-payer money will be going to the right places:

King defends the government

's future gas

strategy as a back-up to renewable's and distances it from the Morrison government

's“ gas

-led recovery”:

While the opposition points to countries like Canada's use of nuclear power as a model for Australia, King says it isn't viable: