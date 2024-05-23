Haley Supports Former Pres. Trump In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 23 (KUNA) -- Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley announced that she will be supporting and voting

for former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

In a seminar

at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Haley made her first statement since withdrawing from the Republican presidential bid in March, saying while Trump had not been "perfect" in issues that matter to her, like foreign policy, immigration and the economy, President Joe Biden had been a "catastrophe."

Haley, who had previously served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, added, "so, I will be voting

for Trump."

Regarding her unsuccessful attempt to compete against Trump in the primary elections

to win the Republican Party's nomination, Haley confirmed that she has no regrets at all, thanking her voters for their support.

Haley's statement represents a significant change from her previous position when she sharply criticized Trump during the primaries and questioned his ability to lead the US.

Haley, who was the only competitor against Trump for the Republican nomination, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race in March after losing every state but Vermont in "Super Tuesday's" primary contests.

Trump is expected to have the Republican Party hold the Republican National Convention, July 15-18, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the former president would be anticipated to be formally declared as the Party's nominee for the upcoming elections

.

President Biden, in turn, is awaiting the Democratic National Convention, which will be held in Chicago, Illinois, August 19-22. (end)

